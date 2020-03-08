|
ANDOVER - Gregory Maurice Burdick, 70, passed away on Thursday (March 5, 2020) at the Bath VA Medical Center.
Mr. Burdick was born on July 2, 1949 in Olean to Harl and Angela (Rosenauer) Burdick. He served in the United States Army from 1967-1970. Greg worked as a welder at Air Pre-Heater in Wellsville for 27 years, retiring in 2015. On Dec. 16, 1989 at the Edwards Farm, he married Teresa G. Edwards, who survives.
Along with his wife and parents, Greg is survived by his children, Harl (Michelle) Burdick of Deridder, La., Ronald (Crystal) Burdick of Sulphur, La., Tabitha (Alex) Vennard of Little Genesee, Nancy (Terry) Scott of Wellsville, and Bonnie (Steve) Granger of Batavia; his brother, R. Curt (Barb) Burdick of Little Genesee; his sisters, Nora (Bud) Little of Canisteo, Sue (Ken) Hackett of Wellsville, Kim Burdick of Richburg, and Donna (David) Bowen of Niagara Falls, Canada; his grandchildren, Laura Tyler, Sierra Leonard, Ashley (Lucas) Harn, Levi Burdick, Angel Burdick, Tristin Burdick, Brandon Burdick, Alexis Burdick, Owen Vennard, Austin (Hannah) Vennard, Maverick Scott, and Wyatt Scott; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his best friend, Gary Fancher of Black Creek.
Greg was preceded in death by a brother, Hank Burdick; a sister, Joanie Stives; and two grandchildren, Chyenne Leonard and Paisley Harn.
Greg was a black powder hunting enthusiast. He enjoyed listening to music and especially enjoyed attending a Garth Brooks concert with his wife. He also played guitar in a local band, and enjoyed his memory of a practice where his daughter joined in on the drums, though she was only a toddler at the time. A highlight for Greg was a skydiving adventure with his daughter Tabitha.
Greg sometimes lived a charmed life. On a memorable road trip to Iowa, when he was handing over the driving responsibility to Teresa, he told her that it would be okay to drive at about 70 mph - which he had been doing all along. Yet, the result of that advice for Teresa was a speeding ticket. He would often have the wonderful idea to get away with Teresa for a romantic picnic; then she would proceed to plan and prepare for the excursion.
Greg was all about his family and enjoyed the role of babysitter and playmate for his grandchildren. One of his all-time favorite past times was attending horse shows when his granddaughters participated. He was extremely proud to see their skills and confidence mature.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday (March 15) at 2 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home, in Andover with Rev. Calvin Densmore of the Andover First Baptist Church officiating. Full military honors will be rendered at the conclusion of the memorial service. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Greg's name may be made to Hart Comfort House of Allegany County, 141 East State Street, Wellsville, NY 14895.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020