Hattie M. Roskey

Hattie M. Roskey Obituary
BOLIVAR - Hattie M. Roskey, 88, of Bolivar, N.Y., died Monday, June 3, 2019 in Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville.

Born Dec. 15, 1930, in Rushford, she was the daughter of Hiland and Charlotte Crandall Clark.

She was employed by Stromberg-Carlson Co. in Rochester and Comstock Hospice in Olean. Hattie loved country music and round and square dancing.

Surviving are her longtime friend and companion, Edwin Mitchell; six children, Deborah Adkins of Comer, Ga., Richard Flint of Wellsville, Robert (Sharon) Flint of Newark, Philip Flint of Newark, Bonnie (John) Lanterman of Wellsville, and Darren (Jan Harrington) McLaughlin of Rushville; a son-in-law, Duane Wilcox of Webster, Fla.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Imojean (Herbert) Layfield of Wellsville and Lillian Reidel of Florida; nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by four children, Gerald Flint, Judith Flint, Kevin Flint, and Bradley Flint; and seven siblings, James Pringle, Nelson Pringle, Nettie Clark, Hiland "Bubba" Clark, Jr., Evelyn Clark, Earl Clark, and Charlotte "Penny" Clark.

A private memorial service will be held by the family on a future date. Burial will be in Bowler Memorial Cemetery, Little Genesee.

Memorials may be made to the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department Building Fund or Jones Memorial Hospital.

Arrangements are entrusted to Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 5, 2019
