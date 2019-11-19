|
HORNELL/CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. - Irene Marie (Purdy) Schu, 87, of Canandaigua, formerly of Hornell, passed away Friday morning (Nov. 15, 2019) at the M.M Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua, with her loving family by her side.
Born in Canandaigua on May 26, 1932, she was the daughter of J. Clifford and Clara (Sanders) Purdy.
Irene grew up in Canandaigua and was a graduate of Canandaigua Academy (class of 1950). She later received her Bachelor's Degree from Syracuse University. While a student at Syracuse University, Irene met her future husband, William "Billy" Schu.
A resident of Hornell for over 60 years, Irene, along with her husband, owned and operated Billy Schu's Food Bar for over 30 years. For many years, she also served as a substitute school teacher in the Hornell City School District. Irene was always very "community minded" and for many years volunteered her time as an Election Inspector serving with the Hornell Board of Elections.
For over 50 years, Irene was a very active member of the Hornell United Presbyterian Church. She served as a volunteer at the Hornell Public Library for over 25 years and also donated her time to numerous other local organizations. Irene enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, traveling, reading and baking. She was proud of her children and instilled within each of them the love of reading and the curiosity for life.
Irene was married to William E. "Billy" Schu, who died May 17, 1988. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Galens; and sister-in-law, Patty Pullman.
Surviving are her her four children, Deborah (Christopher) Munn of Canastota, N.Y., William (Debbie) Schu of LaFayette, N.Y., Brian ( Pam ) Schu of Hornell and Jeanine (Jim) Smith of Rush, N.Y.; her sister, Marian (Robert) McAllister; her brother, Vernon Purdy; sister-in-law, Anita Young; eight grandchildren, Christine, Doug, Rebekah, Bill, James, Jake, Ian and Sadie; four great-grandchildren, Adeline, Christopher, Sawyer and Mason; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
At Irene's request there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m., at the Hornell United Presbyterian Church with Rev. Katherine Griffis officiating. Final interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Hornell.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Irene's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the Hornell United Presbyterian Church or donate a book in her memory to the Hornell Public Library.
The family of Irene wish to thank the staff of The Gardens at Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua for their kind, professional, and compassionate care of Irene.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019