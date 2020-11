WELLSVILLE - Iris Bahamonde died after a courageous, albeit short battle with COVID-19. She is pre-deceased by her youngest son, Samuel Perez and by her first and beloved husband, Pedro Perez. She is survived by her eldest son Pedro Perez and his wife; her grandchildren Yasmine Perez, and Aramis Bahamonde Perez and his wife; her great grandchild, Alejandro Nelson Perez.This valiant women lifted herself and her two boys out of poverty through her amazing fortitude and resilience. That effort allowed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren not to face the trauma of poverty.She was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico in 1934; arrived in New York City in 1949, after being essentially homeless in Puerto Rico because her mother died when Iris was only two years old. Her father, who was a merchant Marine, was nearly always at sea. When her merchant marine father remarried more than a decade later, she went to live with him in Spanish Harlem.Soon, she was nearly homeless again with two sons after divorcing. Determined to have a better life she earned her GED, then an associate degree in nursing, becoming a LPN. She went on to earn a Baccalaureate degree in nursing, becoming a registered nurse, and before retiring she had earned a Master's degree and worked as an administrator of nursing at a large NYC hospital.She was an accomplished martial artist; highly skilled in the "Art of the Flying Chancleta." No matter where in the neighborhood me or my brother were misbehaving that slipper would find us; whack us, and boomerang back to my mom's foot. She had ESP and a great sense of humor, laughing as we rubbed our heads where the slipper landed.She loved gardening and had a wonderful garden of flowers and vegetables adorning her small front and back yards. She traveled to China; where she participated in a nursing forum. She was a foster parent to many children. She was paying forward the gifts she had received; helping others to succeed.She was always impeccably quaffed; often wearing colorful hats to top off her beautiful outfits.The family will hold a private grave side service. Family suggests memorial donations to BrightFocus Foundation -supporting scientists in their search for a cure for Alzheimer's.To leave on-line condolences, go to www.embserfuneralhome.com.