1/1
James Harrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HORNELL - James Harrick passed away on Friday (Oct. 16, 2020) at the age of 76.

Jim excelled as a husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Susan of 56 years; two brothers, George (Brenda) Harrick and Dan (Judy) Harrick; three children, Stephen (Lisa) Harrick, Julie (David) Mooney, and Amy (Thomas) Fisher; and his six grandchildren, Andraya, Kathryn, Michael, Alex, Lincoln, and Dean.

Jim is now back with the band playing with Plas Johnson, Lester Young, Pete Fountain, and Ben Webster.

The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell is honored to serve the family of James Harrick.

There will be no public calling hours. A private service will be held at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell.

Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to the Music Program at Hornell City School District, 120 Raider Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843 Attn: Sue Brown.

Online condolences or remembrances of Jim are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

Jim, "Take the 'A' Train". We love you!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved