|
|
HORNELL/ATTICA - James V. O'Brien, 84, presently of Webster, N.Y., formerly of Hornell and Attica, N.Y. died peacefully Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019) at Rochester General Hospital, following a short illness.
Jim "O'B" was born on Dec. 18, 1934 in Salamanca, N.Y., moving to Hornell shortly after. He was a graduate of St. Ann's School and Hornell High School, class of 1953. On July 11, 1959 he was married at St. Ann's Church in Hornell to the former Anna Marie McCormick and together they raised two sons.
He worked at the NYS Highway Department in Hornell for three years and then had a 35-year career at the Attica Correctional Facility.
While residing in Attica, Jim was a member and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the school board and served in other roles in the Attica community.
Jim is predeceased by his parents, John and Ellen (Leonard) O'Brien.
He is survived by his wife, Ann; two sons, Jim (Kathy) and John (Kate); five grandsons, Daniel, Tom, Patrick, Brendan, and Colin; and two sisters, Elizabeth Widman and Rosemarie McNelis; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell is honored to serve the family of James V. O'Brien.
Calling hours are 1-4 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 18, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. Relatives and friends are invited to join his family at St. Ann's Church, 31 Erie Ave., Hornell where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday (Aug. 19, 2019). Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to the Glaucoma Foundation, 80 Maiden Lane, Suite 700, New York, N.Y. 10038 (envelopes will be available at the funeral home) or at www.glaucomafoundation.org.
Online condolences or remembrances of Jim are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019