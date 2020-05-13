|
|
HORNELL - James W. "Jimmy" Hess, 29, of 7146 Tobes Hill Road, Hornell (Town of Hornellsville) died Sunday evening (May 10, 2020) at his home, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Hornell on Oct. 23, 1990, he was the son of James and Angela (Caruso) Hess.
Jimmy grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 2008). He later received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Alfred State College (SUNY Alfred).
He was employed for several years at the Hornell Public Library and later assisted his father in the operation of Hess Tree Service. More recently, Jimmy was employed as a cashier at Wegman's Grocery in Hornell where he was well known for his warm and friendly personality and his ever-present smile.
Jimmy was a lifelong member of Hornell United Methodist Church and for many years served as Choir Director. His faith in God was immeasurable!! He had a deep love of music and was known and admired throughout the area for having a beautiful voice. Being as talented as he was, Jimmy actually auditioned for the nationally acclaimed TV shows, "America's Got Talent" and also "The Voice." Locally, he enjoyed karaoke and taking part in many plays and recitals.
For several years, Jimmy served as an announcer at Hornell Little League and Hornell Babe Ruth Games. He was an avid WWE wrestling fan and was a member of the Hornell YMCA and Maple City Physical Therapy. For several years, Jimmy enjoyed the time he spent taking karate lessons.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Walter and Betty Hess; and also his maternal grandparents, Angelo and Ethel Caruso.
Surviving are his father, James "Jim" Hess of Hornell; his mother, Angela Caruso of Wellsville; his sister, Jessica Hess of Monroe, N.C.; his half-sister, Sierra Caruso of Wellsville; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
At Jimmy's request there will no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on a day and time to be announced.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Jimmy's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to either the , 13 Beech St., Johnson City, NY 13790; or the Hornell YMCA, 18 Center St., Hornell, NY 14843; or the Hornell Community Arts Center, Broadway Mall, Hornell, NY 14843.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 13, 2020