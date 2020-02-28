|
|
BATH, N.Y. - Jamie E. Johnson, 45, of 36 Buell St., passed away suddenly on Friday (Feb. 21, 2020) in Bath.
Born in North Hornell, N.Y., Oct. 13, 1974, the son of Lester and Diane (Butler) Johnson Jr., he had resided in Bath the last couple years. Jamie enjoyed fishing, putting together model cars, drawing and designing tattoos. He loved to watch TV a few of his favorites included Alf, and The Dukes of Hazard.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Duane and Jeanette Butler; paternal grandparents, Lester and Virginia Johnson Sr.
He is survived by his parents, Lester and Diana Johnson Jr. of Hornell; his sister, Deanna Fox of Hornell; a brother, Christopher (Edith Ferland) Johnson of Hornell; his aunts, Sheila (Bruce) Hosmer of Hornell, Deborah (Tracy) Caparulo of Cameron, Ann (John) Mullen of Hornell; his uncles, David (Deborah) Butler of Hornell, Ricky Johnson of Bath; brother in law, Richard Fox of Bath; two nephews, Zachary and Andrew Fox; and niece, Liberty Fox; a special cousin, David "Red" Butler Jr.; and several other aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020