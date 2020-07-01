HORNELL, N.Y./EUSTIS, Fla. - Jane S. Cartella, 92, of Eustis, Florida, formerly of Hornell and Arkport, passed away at her home Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
She was born in Hornell on Feb. 20, 1928, the daughter of Carl Seaman and Wanda (Johnson) Seaman and was a 1945 graduate of Hornell High School.
On Aug. 11, 1949 at St. Ann's Church in Hornell, she married Joseph John Cartella, who died Nov. 15, 2007.
Jane was employed as an operator for New York Telephone in Hornell and Olean, retiring in 1982 with over 32 years with the company. Following her retirement, she worked part-time in the kitchen at The Sunset Inn in Hornell. For many years, Jane and her husband spent winters in Eustis and summers at their home near South Dansville. She became a year-round Florida resident in 2008.
She was a member of St. Mary of the Lakes Catholic Church in Eustis, and a former member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and communicant of St. Ann's Church in Hornell. Jane will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, a thoughtful friend, and a fan of classic film noir; one favorite was the 1944 film Laura. A fine cook, she kept her family well fed, specializing in delicious pies and other desserts.
Jane had a great love for the City of Hornell and many fond memories of it, last visiting in 2017 when she attended the annual Hornell High School Alumni banquet. Jane was a generous donor to the alumni scholarship fund.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Joseph Cartella, Jr., in 2003; and a brother, Mark Seaman in 1987.
She is survived by three sons, John Cartella of Hornell, Peter (Leila) Cartella of Dansville, James (Shannon) Cartella of Mount Dora, Florida; a brother, Brian (Vicki) Seaman of Elmira; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral arrangements are in care of Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
At the family's request, there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Church, Hornell. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hornell Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 135, Hornell, NY 14843.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.