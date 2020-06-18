Janet Slocum Craig
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Slocum Craig, 73, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Born in Hornell, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Walter A. and Mabel ( Miller) Slocum. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Divas and Diamonds, and the Magnolia Belles. She loved to travel and visit with family and friends.

A memorial service is being held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, Columbia, S.C.

She is survived by her husband, Albert E. Craig; three daughters, Sandra (Glenn) Johnson of Leicester, N.Y., Patricia (Gorton) Welton of Dansville, N.Y., Kimberly Ford of Montclair, N.J.; three step-daughters, Caroline Craig Overcash of Rock Hill, S.C., Sharon (Eliades) Craig of Columbia, Janet (Greg) Jackson of Charleston, S.C.; three brothers, Charles (Pat) Slocum of Texas, James (Ellie) Slocum of Hornell and George Slocum of Candor, N.Y.; two sisters, Marcella Butler of Arkport, N.Y., Ruth Henry of Shermans Dale, P.A.; three grandchildren, Emily Welton, Noah Overcash and Abbigail Reese Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by half sister Carolyn Miller; sister-in-law, Joyce Slocum; brothers-in-law, Curtis Butler, and Lloyd Henry.

Memorials may be made to: The International Research Foundation for RSD/CRPS, Inc., 1910 E. Busch Blvd., Tampa, FL 33612 or United Way of the Midlands, 1818 Blanding St., Columbia, S.C. 29201

Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved