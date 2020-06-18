Janet Slocum Craig, 73, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Born in Hornell, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Walter A. and Mabel ( Miller) Slocum. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Divas and Diamonds, and the Magnolia Belles. She loved to travel and visit with family and friends.
A memorial service is being held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, Columbia, S.C.
She is survived by her husband, Albert E. Craig; three daughters, Sandra (Glenn) Johnson of Leicester, N.Y., Patricia (Gorton) Welton of Dansville, N.Y., Kimberly Ford of Montclair, N.J.; three step-daughters, Caroline Craig Overcash of Rock Hill, S.C., Sharon (Eliades) Craig of Columbia, Janet (Greg) Jackson of Charleston, S.C.; three brothers, Charles (Pat) Slocum of Texas, James (Ellie) Slocum of Hornell and George Slocum of Candor, N.Y.; two sisters, Marcella Butler of Arkport, N.Y., Ruth Henry of Shermans Dale, P.A.; three grandchildren, Emily Welton, Noah Overcash and Abbigail Reese Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by half sister Carolyn Miller; sister-in-law, Joyce Slocum; brothers-in-law, Curtis Butler, and Lloyd Henry.
Memorials may be made to: The International Research Foundation for RSD/CRPS, Inc., 1910 E. Busch Blvd., Tampa, FL 33612 or United Way of the Midlands, 1818 Blanding St., Columbia, S.C. 29201
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Born in Hornell, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Walter A. and Mabel ( Miller) Slocum. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Divas and Diamonds, and the Magnolia Belles. She loved to travel and visit with family and friends.
A memorial service is being held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, Columbia, S.C.
She is survived by her husband, Albert E. Craig; three daughters, Sandra (Glenn) Johnson of Leicester, N.Y., Patricia (Gorton) Welton of Dansville, N.Y., Kimberly Ford of Montclair, N.J.; three step-daughters, Caroline Craig Overcash of Rock Hill, S.C., Sharon (Eliades) Craig of Columbia, Janet (Greg) Jackson of Charleston, S.C.; three brothers, Charles (Pat) Slocum of Texas, James (Ellie) Slocum of Hornell and George Slocum of Candor, N.Y.; two sisters, Marcella Butler of Arkport, N.Y., Ruth Henry of Shermans Dale, P.A.; three grandchildren, Emily Welton, Noah Overcash and Abbigail Reese Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by half sister Carolyn Miller; sister-in-law, Joyce Slocum; brothers-in-law, Curtis Butler, and Lloyd Henry.
Memorials may be made to: The International Research Foundation for RSD/CRPS, Inc., 1910 E. Busch Blvd., Tampa, FL 33612 or United Way of the Midlands, 1818 Blanding St., Columbia, S.C. 29201
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.