HORNELL - Jean Marie Hach, 84, formerly of Hornell, died Tuesday (May 7, 2019) at the Livingston County Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, where she has resided for the past eight years.



Born in Rochester on March 17, 1935, she was the daughter of Norman and Lillian (Sink) Krapf.



Growing up in Rochester, Jean she graduated from St. Ambrose Elementary School (class of 1949). In 1953 she graduated from Lady of Mercy High School and was a 1957 graduate of Seton Hill College in Greensburg, Pa. She later received her Master's Degree from the University of Buffalo.



Jean served as a school teacher at St. Benedict's Elementary School, Bennet Park Montessori School, and later at St. Leo's Elementary School in Buffalo, N.Y. She began a Montessori program at St. Leo's Elementary and ran the program for many years.



She was married in 1960 to John Hach, who died in 2002 following 42 years of marriage. For several years, Jean and John served as missionaries, first in California and later spent 3 ½ years in Kenya. When they returned from Kenya, they resided in Buffalo where they raised their three adopted children and for many years lived in Texas. She moved to Hornell in 2006 and has been a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church in Hornell and also St. Mary's Church in Canaseraga.



Jean was committed to her Catholic faith and taught Religious Education, Pre Cana, RCIA, and Youth Ministry. She began the Youth 2000 Ministry in Texas. Jean was proud to be a 3rd Order Franciscan. She was a passionate ProLife advocate and dedicated a great deal of time at ProLife marches, writing to elected officials, and spreading the message that life is sacred from conception to natural death.



Surviving are her children, John (Karen) Hach of Tonawanda, N.Y., Jennifer (Brian) Spoth of Arkport, and Joseph (Melissa) Hach of Alvarado, Texas; one brother, Robert (Frances) Krapf of Williamsville; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Josh (Kelley), Catherine, Christine, Grace, Shannon, and Matthew Spoth and Cody and Gretchen Hach; two great-grandchildren, Ashton and Liam Spoth; nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to St. Mary's Church, 6 North St., Canaseraga for calling hours on Saturday from 9 to 10:20 a.m. Following calling hours, a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. with Father John Cullen officiating followed by a reception downstairs. Burial will be in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Rochester.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. 14843.



Jean's family request that memorial contributions in her name be made to St. Ann's Academy, 41 Genesee St., Hornell, N.Y. 14843 or the , 225 M. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.



A special thank you to all the caregivers from the Livingston County Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation for their wonderful care, love, and respect for our Mom.