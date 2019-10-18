|
Jeannette Bernadette Freeman, 83, formerly of Dansville, N.Y., passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Morganton, N.C. Born July 15, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late George Benson Edgar and Eula Jane Wright Edgar.
Jeannette studied dance and classical piano from age five through adulthood. She taught ballet and tap dancing for Browning School of Arts and Jack Sherrick School of Dance. She was an active horseback rider and cheerleader in high school.
She attended Ohio State University as an Applied Music Major in Piano. She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in Dansville, where she sang in the choir.
She wrote a weekly column for the Genesee Country Express for 14 years called "Girl Talk" under the pen name of Jane Bernard. In 1980, she was appointed for a nine year term to the College Council at Alfred State College by New York State Gov. Hugh L. Cary. She had to resign that appointment in 1981 due to a move.
In New Jersey, she was a member of Welcome Wagon and loved attending Broadway plays. She was an excellent cook and spent many years hosting family and friends. She will be most remembered for her hospitality and love of family.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Dale Freeman; brother, George B. Edgar, II; and sister, Patricia Jane Kurtzrock.
Mrs. Freeman is survived by her children, Kathryn Sire Reiter (Mike), Christoffer Alan Freeman (Liz), Patricia Jane McKenney (Todd), and William Arthur Freeman (Ruth). Also surviving are grandchildren, Rachel Rapport (Brandon), Lorrayne Reiter, Stacy Schell (John), Jessica Freeman, Kathryn Margaret McKenney, Curtis Alan McKenney, Lyn McKenney (Olivia), Jennifer McKenney, Sirie Ann Freeman, Patricia Jane Freeman, and Amy Marie Freeman; and great-grandchildren, Adam Ahn, Baylee Rapport, and Mustafah Freeman.
The family will have a private service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dansville Historical Society.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 18, 2019