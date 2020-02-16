|
GENESEO - Joan I. McCormick, 75, of Meadow Drive, passed away peacefully at Noyes Memorial Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Feb. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m., at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., in Hornell.
A complete obituary will be in Tuesday's edition of the Tribune/Spectator.
The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020