|
|
PAINTED POST - Joann M. Rinaldo, 53, passed away suddenly late Friday evening (March 6, 2020) at her home on Victory Highway in Painted Post.
Born in Staten Island, N.Y. on Nov. 30, 1966, she was a daughter of the late George and Judy (Peterson) Rinaldo; she was also predeceased by her grandparents.
Joann attended school in Staten Island and loved her dog and collecting "knick knacks."
Her family includes her significant other, Gerard Hoens of Painted Post; six sisters, Judiann (Gus) Paz of Staten Island, Joyce (Edward) Carvalho of Staten Island, N.Y., Neida Rinaldo, Esther Rinaldo, Jennifer (Eric) DuBois and Diana Rinaldo all of Bath; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as her three children, Anthony, Joseph and Christopher.
The Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca is honored to serve the family of Joann M. Rinaldo.
A graveside service will be held in her memory at 11 a.m. Saturday (March 14, 2020) at Valley View Cemetery, Avoca, with Pastor Barre Butts officiating.
Online condolences or remembrances of Joann are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020