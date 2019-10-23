|
|
CANISTEO - Joel R. Taylor, 66, of Walnut Street, went into the arms of the Lord he loved, Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Born in Searsmont, Maine, Nov. 26, 1952, the son of Richard and Dorothy Brolin Taylor, he had resided his early life in Viet Nam, and returned to the states and graduated from high school in Springville, N.Y. Joel was a graduate of Canadian Bible College in 1977, and received his Masters of Divinity from Asbury Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky in 1986. He did his Doctorial work at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Deerfield, Illinois. Joel was a missionary his entire life. For the past 20 years, Joel poured his heart into ministry on the Island of Cuba. If he couldn't be in Cuba, then he was talking about Cuba.
He was predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Jo-Anne Kopetz Taylor of Canisteo; his daughters, Lindy (Luke) Campbell of Washington, DC, Kara Taylor of Canisteo; one son, Ian (Nina Petteys) Taylor of Brockport; his sisters, Lois (Wayne) Henry of East Concord, N.Y., and Esther (Jerry) Kirk of Wellsville; his brother, Kenneth (Marcell) Taylor of Hamburg, N.Y.; one grandson, Owen Campbell; and nieces and nephews.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on [email protected] brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Canisteo.
The family will be present to receive friends on Friday (Oct. 25, 2019) from 5-7 p.m. and on Saturday (Oct 26, 2019) from noon until 2 p.m., at the New Hope Wesleyan Church, 280 Grand St., Hornell, where a Memorial Service will follow calling hours at 2 p.m.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: Ongoing Cuba Ministries thru Father-Son Gospel Mission, 13420 Tollgate Road, Pickerington, Ohio, 43141.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019