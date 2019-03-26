|
CAMERON MILLS - John David Brewer, 92, of County Road 24, passed away early Tuesday morning (March 26, 2019) at Steuben Centers in Bath.
Born in Cameron Mills, N.Y., June 24, 1926, a son of William and Miriam (Smith) Brewer, he had resided in the Bath area since around 2001, coming from Schenectady. When he was young he moved to Montrose, Pennsylvania where he graduated high school. After high school, John honorably served his country in the U.S. Army from 1944-1948; he was stationed for a period of time in Puerto Rico where he thoroughly enjoyed spending time on the beach. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from SUNY Binghamton. He was retired from the NYSDOT where he was chief chemist. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. John traveled the world extensively; while on one of his trips to Europe he purchased an automobile and had it shipped back to the United States. He loved working on ceramics and singing.
He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Marceline (Sylvester) Suriani and Barbara Brutsman; and a niece, Belinda Hoskins.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Nancy (Pete) Schneider, Laurie (Phil) Sutton, Joanne (Stanley) Cone, Frank (Roberta) Suriani, Filamina (Don) Peck, Chuck Suriani, Kelly Suriani and Lisa Suriani; a special great-niece, Allecia Brutsman and her son Garret who were especially helpful the last few months; as well as numerous cousins.
A memorial service will also be held in June of 2019 when more of the family is able to get together.
The family will be present on Saturday (March 30, 2019) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell, where funeral services will be held immediately following calling hours at 1 p.m., Pastor Pat Neyman officiating. Burial will be in Town Line Cemetery, Cameron Mills.
A memorial service will also be held in June of 2019 when more of the family is able to get together.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: the Salvation Army.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019