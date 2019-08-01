|
CANASERAGA - Joseph E. Scott, 84, of 10892 County Route 13-A, passed away Monday (July 29, 2019) at his home surrounded by family.
Born in Canaseraga, N.Y., June 12, 1935, a son of John D. and Emma V. (Taylor) Scott, he had resided in Canaseraga his whole life. Joe honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict. On Dec. 31, 1953 he married the former Norma Casperson who predeceased him on June 23, 2018. Joe was a member of the Canaseraga American Legion. Joe was a teamster his whole life. He loved hunting, fishing, going for motorcycle rides, and snowmobiling. Joe was a terrific husband and father.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Norma; and four brothers, Robert, James, Raymond and Randy Scott.
He is survived by his daughter, Joette Baker of Canaseraga; four sons, Gary (Jody) Scott of Birdsall, Jon (Patricia) Scott of Geneseo, Timothy Scott of Canaseraga and Todd (Mary) Scott of Birdsall; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director.
A memorial service honoring Joe's life will be held on Saturday (Aug. 3, 2019) at 11 a.m., at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell, Rev. Shannon Brumfield officiating. Burial will be in Canaseraga Cemetery
Friends may make memorial contributions to: Canaseraga American Legion.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019