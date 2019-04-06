|
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Joseph Nicholas Piccirillo, survived by his wife of 73 years, Pauline Mae (VanGorder) Piccirillo, died at his home in North Charleston, S.C. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 94. He enjoyed life to the fullest until his heart recently failed him. He was at peace and at home with his one and only love, his wife.
Joseph was born May 25, 1924 in Meadville, Pa. to his parents Nicholas Piccirillo and Frances (Rabel) Piccirillo. His family later moved to Hornell, NY and Joe began his education at Bryant school, then Junior and Senior High School where he met his future wife.
As World War II continued, Joe decided to leave school and join the US NAVY in November, 1942. After basic training he became a Gunner's Mate and was assigned to the Armed Guard on Merchant Marine ships. His travels took him around the world across both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. After three years and one month, he was Honorably Discharged in December 1945. At that time he returned to Hornell High School to complete his last semester and graduated with the Class of 1946, which included 15 other WWII Veterans!!
Joseph and Pauline married in 1946 and moved to Brockport, NY where Joe enrolled in the State University of New York at Brockport utilizing his "GI Bill". He majored in Health and Physical Education. During Joe's college years, his wife, Pauline worked in Rochester, NY in the Clerical Office of Clapp's Baby Food. Joe graduated in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. He later received his Masters Degree in Education in 1952 at Alfred University in Alfred, NY. Joe accepted a physical education position in the Hornell Public School System, teaching in six elementary schools. He also served as Pool Director when the new swimming facility opened in the early 1960s until 1980. Joe held his physical education teaching position for 31 years from 1949 to 1980 when he retired.
During his teaching career, he was also coaching baseball and football, as sports in general were always his passion. He loved coaching his athletes and as Head Coach for the Hornell High Varsity Baseball team from 1957 to 1963, the team excelled and played in the Section FIVE finals, five consecutive years. They won the title and became the Baseball Sectional Champions in 1959 and 1960. Joe Piccirillo and his players had a great relationship.
Joe was also the Line Coach for the Hornell High Football team from 1949 to 1961 along side of Head Coach Lorry Castiglione. He continued in sports throughout his teaching career officiating football, soccer, swimming and wrestling until his 1980 retirement.
Joe also started a physical fitness class at the Hornell High School for adult women trying to become more physically fit. He did this to reflect the role of the President's Council on Physical Fitness of 1963 as President Kennedy endorsed.
In 1995, Joe was inducted into the Hornell High School Sports Hall of Fame for his overall excellence in coaching and teaching.
Joe and Pauline had two daughters, Linda Louise, born in 1950 and Karen Joanne, born in 1953. One of his most rewarding times was coaching his daughter Linda in swimming and his daughter Karen in track and field and swimming. They were always practicing at the pool or track at 6 a.m. many mornings before school and on weekends throughout their athletic years. They competed with other females in the area under the AAU Title, since Title IX did not yet exist. Joe was a staunch supporter and fighter for the girls he coached alongside of his daughters. He continued his sports passion by supporting and watching all three of his grandchildren's sporting events, including tennis, golf, baseball, hockey, softball and swimming. Joe was NEVER without his video camera. Attending these events took many hours of travel out of state, but Joe and Pauline were always ready to travel. When his grandchildren and great-grandchildren visited they were amazingly impressed that a 94-year-old man could play the harmonica so amazingly well!
Personal activity included Square dancing and Round dancing of which they were members of many clubs in the Rochester area. Their dance continued for 30 years and a closet full of dance outfits still can be found. Joe also stayed physically fit into his late 80s. Whether he was punching his speed bag, which he was superb at, or doing sit ups or swimming with Pauline, his physical fitness carried him close to the age of 95. On any given Sunday morning he was at the First Presbyterian Church serving as a Deacon. On special holidays Joe could be found in the morning in the church kitchen helping to cook breakfast for the congregation. Joe had a love for cats, especially for the two cats that were by his side at his death, Theo and Rumple are lost without him.
Joe's retirement never slowed him down. He began coaching Genesee Valley Little League where his grandson (Shawn Harris) was one of the players. He was concerned that after the Little League players reached 15, they could no longer play at that level. With the help of Pauline, Joe was able to form a "Senior League" allowing players to continue baseball from age 15 to 17. Joe coached in this league for six years.
In 1995 Joe and Pauline relocated to Chester, Va. and continued to visit and support their grandchildren. Family was his first priority and he was ready and willing to lend a helping hand to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joe loved being a part of his neighborhood, and whenever a neighbor celebrated a birthday, he would place a huge personalized wooden board in their yard wishing them a Happy Birthday, name and all. The Birthday board was loved by all and the neighbor's appreciated that Joe would push this big wooden board down the street on a dolly.
In 2008 they moved to North Charleston, S.C. for the warmer weather as Joe was an expert at grooming his outside gardens, lawn, shrubs and flower beds. Joe and Pauline were a team for nearly 78 years and supported each other and worked diligently together in every endeavor. RIP Joe Pic!!
In addition to his wife, Pauline, Joe is survived by his two daughters, Linda Piccirillo Hinckley and Karen Piccirillo Kelly, both from Virginia; three grandchildren, Shawn Harris, Scott (Christina) Kelly and Kristin Jenai (Brad) Geiger; five great-grandchildren, Grant Joseph Harris, Jackson Douglas Geiger, Kaley Mae Geiger, Bryce Edward Kelly and Logan Patrick Kelly; sister, Donna Piccirillo Flaitz; brother-in-law, Robert Flaitz, Sr.; nephews, Robert (Lori) Flaitz Jr., Joseph (Meg) Flaitz and niece, Nikki (William) Harkenrider.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Dorothy Piccirillo, Lois Piccirillo, and Betty Piccirillo Robinson; and brothers, Nick Piccirillo and Harry Piccirillo; son-in-law, Duncan Hinckley; granddaughter-in-law, Alison Harris.
Funeral services were held in Chester, Va. where his farewell included a Military Naval Honor Guard. A Navy Commander presented the American Flag to his wife Pauline.
If you would care to offer donations, Joe's passion was to assist students in their future endeavors after high school. You may send donations to the Hornell Alumni Association, PO Box 135, Hornell, NY 14843
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 6, 2019