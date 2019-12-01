Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Powers Funeral Home
101 West Avenue
Angelica, NY 14709
(585) 466-3777
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Angelica United Methodist church
Resources
More Obituaries for June W. Foreman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June W. Foreman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June W. Foreman Obituary
ANGELICA - June W. Foreman, formerly of 131 Center St., died peacefully on Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019) after a long illness.

She was born in Sutterlandville, Pa., the daughter of Sylvester Ai. Jr. and Eva Putman Wright. June graduated from Galeton High School in Galeton, Pa., and went on to marry Donald R. Foreman on Nov. 18, 1950 in Falls Church, Virginia. They had three daughters, Ann (Ronald) Noniewicz and Judy (William) Horton, both of Angelica, and Kathryn (Keith) Shafer of Belfast; ten grandchildren, Jeremy (Kelly) Smith, Jonathan (Charlene) Smith, Chad (Jennifer) DeRock, Christie (Bobby) Horton Baldwin, Nick (Sarah) Noniewicz, Joseph (Melissa) Shafer, William (BA) (Ashley) Horton II, Asheligh (Andrew) Noniewicz Cline, Torie Horton and Patrick Garrish; 20 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Haeden, Maddox, Abigale, Lindsey, Zachary, Trenton, Jace, Cole, Wrigley, Lillian, Ripken, Lauren, Calvin, Mason, Andrew, Adalynn, Luke, Mila, and Claire.

She was predeceased by her parents; her dear husband, and beloved granddaughter; Amy Shafer Garrish; her brothers, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John (Christine) Wright, Terry (Karen) Wright, John (Rita) Foreman, Arthur (Elizabeth) Foreman Jr., and Kathryn (Everett) Lawrence.

June was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church of Angelica, the Order of Eastern Star and The Concerned Citizens of Allegany County. In 1955, when Don and June moved to Angelica, she soon fell in love with this village and always enjoyed the many celebrations and events in town. She and her friends were seen around town so much the three were called the "Grandma Mafia."

For 25 years, June worked for the Allegany County Department of Social Services in many capacities. The last several years, in the Program Integrity Unit and they were called the "Fraud Broads." Her favorite name, however, was "Grandma." Being a kind and gracious lady with such devotion and love, made her a perfect role model to her daughters and grandchildren. Her dedication to her beliefs and causes and the perfection she achieved in her hobbies, housekeeping, cooking, knitting and sewing, and reading made her a great example to them. Her grandchildren adored her and she them.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Director Chester A. Gosper IV.

The family will be present to receive friends from 4-7 p.m., Monday (Dec. 2, 2019) at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Angelica. A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday (Dec. 3, at the Angelica United Methodist church at 11 a.m., with Rev. Stephen Crowell offficating.

Friends wishing may make Memorial Contributions to the Angelica Rescue Squad, the Angelica United Methodist Church or the Angelica Free Library.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -