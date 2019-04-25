|
ALMOND - Karl L. Grantier, 83, of Main Street, passed away on Tuesday (April 23, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Born in Mt. Kisco, NY, Nov. 15, 1935, Karl was adopted by Juluis "Slim" W. and Hallie (Lee) Grantier when he was 10 months old, he had resided in Almond, NY most of his life. Karl was a graduate of Alfred Almond Central School District, class of 1955. After graduation Karl enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. During his time in the Air Force Karl suffered from 3rd Degree burn on 37% of his body during an accidental fire on the flight line on Oct. 29, 1957 at Moody Air Force Base, Valdosta, Georgia; after which he spent 10 months in the hospital Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas. Karl was placed on the temporary retired list for a year and a half and then was honorably discharged from the Air Force on March 31, 1960 with 70% disability. Karl was upgraded to 100% disability on July of 2012. Karl met Judy just before Christmas of 1959 and they were married on Dec. 18, 1961. Karl was employed by Rogers Machine Works in Alfred and Worthington in Wellsville. He drove Tractor Trailer for different companies for 14 years, he drove bus for Alfred State College (ACES) for 11 years and most recently owned and operated KLG Trucking from 1992 until his retirement in 2015.
Karl was the Commander of the Alfred Post 370 American Legion for the past 22 years, a member of the AMVETS in Cuba, Sampson Airforce Base Vets Association, where he served the 1st president, and was a member of the committee to establish the National Cemetery at Sampson. He is a former member of the Moose, Eagles and the OES Kanakadea-McArthur Chapter. He was a member of the Alfred-Almond Alumni Association board of directors. In 2004 Karl undertook a 10-year project to recognize all Alfred-Almond Central School Veterans. Today, nine handsome walnut plaques bearing the names of nearly 500 alumni are located in the Alumni Hallway. Also displayed on special plaques are the names of 27 AACS veterans who received heroic medals in the line of duty. Karl's decades-long passion for the care and recognition of veterans also motivated him to introduce to Almond, the Hometown Heroes Banner project, whereby he urged the Almond residents to sponsor large banners for their veteran friends and family. To date, during the spring and summer months, there are more than 100 banners which line Main Street and other roads in the Town of Almond, honoring the service of local veterans. Karl was also a member of the Almond Volunteer Fire Department for over 50 years.
He was predeceased by his parents; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Sniffen; sister-in-law, Bonnie (Sniffen) VanDuser.
He is survived by his wife Judith A. (Sniffen) Grantier of Almond; two sons; Timothy Grantier of Almond and Jeffrey (Christina Dobson) Grantier of Almond; three grandchildren, Marcus Grantier, Daniel (Colleen McIntyre) Dobson and Ashley (Jeffery) Carl; five great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pamela Sniffen of Hornell; and a brother-in-law, Donald VanDuser of Florida; a niece, Christine (David) Stewart and a great niece; Tristan Stewart.
The family will be present on Saturday (April 27, 2019) from 1-3 p.m., at the Bender - Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell. Funeral services will be held immediately following calling hours at 3 p.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Charles Emerson officiating. Burial will be in Sampson AFB Cemetery.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: Almond Union of Churches or Almond Historical Society.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019