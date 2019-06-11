HORNELL, N.Y. - Katherine A. Hoyt, 96, of 24 Ransom St., Hornell, died early Monday morning (June 10, 2019) at St. James Hospital following a brief illness.



Born in Elmira on July 8, 1922, she was the daughter of Charles and Levenia (Artlip) Krakat. She has resided in Hornell for most of her life.



Katherine was a 1942 graduate of Hornell High School. She had been employed for about 25 years at the former Kieser Glove Factory and later worked for the Marion Rohr Corporation for an additional 25 years. She was a Member of Christ Episcopal Church.



She was married in 1978 to Lloyd "Chet" Hoyt, who died in 1999.



Katherine is survived by several nieces and nephews; her dear friends, Mary Lou Markham and Jack Generalli; along with her loving caregivers.



At Katherine's request there will be no calling hours. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



Katherine's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to St. Ann's Academy, 41 Genesee St., Hornell, N.Y.; or the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.



Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 11, 2019