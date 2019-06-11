|
|
BATH - Kay E. Butler, 60, of Victory Drive, passed away Friday (June 7, 2019) at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira.
Born in Hornell, May 20, 1959, the daughter of Lynn and Frances Fox Vanderhoef. She had resided in Greenwood, Canaseraga and Bath most of her life.
For a complete obituary and service arrangements please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] brownpowersfh. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Canisteo.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 11, 2019