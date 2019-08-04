|
ALFRED STATION - Keith Milton Rogers, 77, of Palmiter Road, passed away peacefully, Friday (July 26, 2019) at St James Hospital in Hornell.
He was born in Yonkers, N.Y., Nov. 2, 1941, the son of Rev. Albert Nash Rogers and Janette (Loofboro) Rogers. He graduated from Alfred Almond Central School "Class of 1959," and immediately joined the Coast Guard right out of High School, and retired in 1984, after serving 23 years. While in the Coast Guard, he lived in Tennessee, Alaska, Florida, Maine, Connecticut, and Niagara Falls, New York, also during a brief time in the Reserves he met his wife Donna in Colorado. Moving back to Alfred in 1984, Keith and Donna took over the Alfred Rural Cemetery, where he was the grounds keeper, and superintendent for 21 years. He loved working there, he always stopped and talked to all who came, and he would say "I am privileged to be the last one to let you down."
He was predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Donna R (Stephan) Rogers, whom he married Nov. 26, 1964 in Lakewood, CO; his children, Jenni (Michael) Peters, Julie Seymour, Jason (Heather) Rogers; grandchildren, Emma and Grace Peters, Natalie, Nicole, Joe, Joshua, Caleb and Zoey Seymour, Jaden, Devin, Avery and Quinn Rogers; his brother, Brian (Carol) Rogers; and sister, Cindy (Steve) Rogers Rudolph. His daughter Jenni said "Pops" is a mild mannered, smart, talented, creative man who loved his wife, children, grandchildren, puppies, tractors and trucks, and would do anything for you at the drop of a hat. "This horrible dementia has him yelling, cursing, and hitting people, DEMENTIA SUCKS!!"
After the diagnosis of Frontal Temporal Dementia, he requested to be sent to the Rochester Medical School to help further study of his illness.
The family will be present 2-5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., in Hornell, where a Memorial Service and Military Honors will be at 5 p.m., with Rev. Patricia Bancroft officiating. Burial will be in Alfred Rural Cemetery at a later date.
The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Due to allergies, the family requests no flowers to be sent, but a donation considered to the Alfred Rural Cemetery, PO Box 12, Alfred Station, N.Y. 14803.
The family would like to thank the staff at Elderwood Nursing in North Hornell, St James Hospital, and additional thanks to Mary (Keith's wonderful caregiver, who came when needed) and David (who came once a week for a chat or a ride).
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019