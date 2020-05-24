|
BELMONT, N.Y. - Larry E. Seeley, 74, of Belmont, died Friday (May 22, 2020) in his home.
Born Nov. 29, 1945, in Waverly, he was the son of William B. and Marie Preston Seeley. He was married to the former Marie Thomas, who survives. Larry was employed by Ulysses Boro for 31 years, retiring in 2010. He was a former member of the Genesee Rod & Gun Club. An outdoorsman, Larry enjoyed hunting, archery, and fishing. Larry was known for telling jokes and his red Chevy truck.
Surviving besides his wife of 32 years, Marie, are a son, Larry G. Seeley of Kentucky; five grandchildren, Brandon Gleason, Brett Gleason, Larry "Buddy" Seeley, Morgan (Cory) Corwin, and Abby McMullen; five great-grandchildren; three brothers-in-law, Frank Budde of Newport, Pa., Elmer Thomas of Wellsville, and Lyle Thomas of Scio; two sisters-in-law, Eloise Chapman of Wellsville and Sheila Thomas of Scio; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sons, Scott A. Seeley and Kevin Michael Seeley; a daughter, Tracy L. Gleason; and a brother, William Seeley, Jr.
The immediate family will hold a private viewing and funeral at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, Pa. Mr. Naysim Simon will officiate. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery, Scio.
A live webcast for the public will be available 1:00 PM, Thursday, May 28, 2020 on www.olneyfoust.com at the bottom of Larry's obituary page.
Memorials may be made to SPCA serving Allegany County, P.O. Box 381, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 24, 2020