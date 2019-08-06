|
HORNELL - Lawrence "Larry" Clayton Vanderhoef, 80, of Rockwell Street, passed away Saturday (Aug. 3, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester surrounded by family.
Born in Rexville, N.Y., Feb. 28, 1939, a son of Lynn and Frances (Fox) Vanderhoef, he had resided in Hornell for most of his married life. On Nov. 25, 1967 Larry married the former Idamay Bacon, who survives. Larry honorably served his country in the United States Army. He had dual membership to the Canisteo American Legion and the Sons of the American Legion and the Canisteo Rod and Gun Club. He was past commander of both the American Legion and the SAL; he was the past commander multiple times for the American Legion, during which he served on the board for 30 consecutive years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing horseshoes and cards, baking and trying new food. He was Santa Claus for many years for the Canisteo American Legion. He was always out and about. Anyone that knew him knew that he could be a bit of a prankster. He was loved by many.
He was predeceased by his parents; an infant son, Timothy in 1969; his brothers, Edwin, William, Robert, Lynn Jr., James and Gary; sisters, Judy Puderbaugh and Kay Butler.
He is survived by his wife, Idamay of almost 52 years; a son, Marty (Sue) Vanderhoef of Canisteo; a grandson, Michael (Angie) Vanderhoef of Canisteo; a brother, Royce (Mary Nilson) Vanderhoef of Canisteo; a sister, Frances Ann Lunsford of Pennsylvania; his brothers-in-law, Nelson Bacon, Clarence (Sherry) Bacon, Robert (Nancy) Bacon and Jeff (Bonnie) Bacon; sisters-in-law, Barbara, Vivian, Michele and Wilda Vanderhoef, Faye (Joe) Houghtaling and Ella Parsels; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director.
The family will be present on Wednesday (Aug. 7, 2019) from 4-6 p.m., at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo, where funeral services will be held immediately following calling hours at 6 p.m., Rev. Dudley Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Canisteo American Legion, PO Box 141, Canisteo, N.Y.; or to the Canisteo Rod and Gun Club, C/O Clarence Bacon, 5157 County Route 119, Cameron, N.Y. 14819.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019