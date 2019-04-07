|
ANGELICA/ALLEN - Leigh W. Morse, 86, of 9050 Old State Road, in the Town of Allen, passed away peacefully, Thursday (April 4, 2019) at Highland Hospital in Rochester.
Born in Allen, N.Y., March 18, 1933, the son of Oakly and Doris (Wilson) Morse, he had resided in Allen all his life, graduating from Wilsonian School "Class of 1951." He then joined the US Navy during the Korean Conflict and served from 1952-1956. Leigh retired from the Allegany County Highway Department out of the Canaseraga District #2 in 1988. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, horses, gardening and reading: however family always came first to Leigh.
He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Maxine Gelser; and his daughter, Sandra "Sandy" Hagg.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years Alberta Gelser Morse, whom he married on Aug. 17, 1956; his children, Sally (Gordon) Scott of Allegany, Russell (Rachel) Morse of Texas, Randy Morse of Angelica; 10 grandchildren; nieces, nephews and special nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to all the family and friends that lent a helping hand to Leigh and Alberta.
The family will observe a private Celebration of Life.
Memorials can be made to the Angelica Rescue Squad, or the Angelica Library.
