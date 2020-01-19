|
HORNELL - Lillian "Terri" Zitrick-Dennehy, 55, of East Washington Street, passed away Sunday evening (Jan. 12, 2020) at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville.
There will be an hour of calling from 1-2 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell, where a funeral and committal service will be held in her memory at 2 p.m. Saturday, with Fr. Stan Kacprzak officiating.
To read Terri's complete obituary or to leave an online condolence or remembrance, please visit the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020