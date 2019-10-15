|
|
HORNELL - Linda A. Kelleher, 69, of Pine Street, passed away Sunday evening (Oct. 13, 2019) at the Elderwood at Hornell Rehabilitation Unit, after a long illness.
Born in Hornell on Aug. 6, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Lucy (Daniels) Yanni.
A resident of Hornell for most of her life, Linda was a graduate of St. Ann's School and Hornell High School, class of 1968.
Throughout the years she had been employed at the former Marion Rohr Co., Wegmans in Hornell and the Hornell City School District.
Linda was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and was a communicant of St. Ann's Church in Hornell. She loved to spend time with her family and she especially enjoyed traveling, for many years, with her husband to attend the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball games.
Her loving family includes her husband of nearly 45 years, Joseph D. Kelleher, who she married at the former St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Hornell on Nov. 8, 1974; one son, William Kelleher of Rochester; one sister, Theresa (Gregory) Jarrabet of Ballston Lake, N.Y.; one brother, Michael Yanni of Raleigh, N.C.; as well as two nephews.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Linda A. Kelleher.
To honor her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to meet her family at St. Ann's Church, 31 Erie Ave., Hornell where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday (Oct. 18, 2019). Committal prayers and interment will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Bath National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to the , 13 Beech St., Johnson City, N.Y. 13790. Envelopes for memorial contributions will be available at the church.
Online condolences or remembrances of Linda are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019