WELLSVILLE - Lois Julia Baldwin, 82, of 3112 North Hill Road, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at home. She was born July 25, 1936 in Wellsville, the daughter of the late Harley H. and Dora B. (Travis) Baldwin. On July 1, 1955 in Wellsville she married Harold L. Reisman, who predeceased her on Aug. 4, 1963.
Lois was a 1954 graduate of Wellsville High School. She attended St. Bonaventure University and Alfred State College. She was employed as a secretary for over 50 years, retiring in 2002 from New York State DDSO in Geneseo.
She is survived by a daughter, Tammy (Bill) Conrad of Perkinsville; a son, Thad A. (Tonya) Lorshbaugh of Wellsville; a sister, Donna (James) Mulholland of Wellsville; four beloved grandchildren, Matthew and Kurt Doty, and Jacob and Amy Lorshbaugh; four great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Brooke and Homer Doty and Elijah Currier; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased in addition to her parents and husband by a son, Daniel T. Reisman; five siblings, Anna Baldwin, Robert Baldwin, Reba Hurd, Regina Simms and her twin, Lewis Baldwin; and three granddaughters, Abbey, Alix, and Erin Lorshbaugh.
Friends are invited to a graveside service on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, 276 South Main St., in Wellsville. Please consider memorial donations to the David A. Howe Public Library or to any . To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 13, 2019