CAMERON, N.Y. - Loren L. Hayes, 79, of County Route 21, Cameron, passed away at home on Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020, surrounded by the love and presence of his beloved family.



Born in Hornell, on June 23, 1941, Loren was the son of the late Earl R. and Iona Lamson Hayes. He was a 1959 graduate of Jasper Central School. Following high school, Loren attended Alfred State College where he earned an Associate's Degree in Agriculture in 1961.



On Aug. 15, 1964, he and the former Janice E. Leach were married at the United Church of Jasper.



Following college, he joined his father Earl on the family farm in the Town of Canisteo. The farm is known as Century Farms 1822. His son Jason joined him in the operation of the farm becoming the 5th generation of the Hayes family there. He worked as a substitute rural mail carrier, beginning in 1963 until his recent retirement on June 27 this year.



Loren and Janice were lifelong members of the United Church of Jasper. Loren was a longtime member of The Jasper Masonic Lodge and Order of the Eastern Star. He also had served on the J-T Ag Advisory Board at Jasper-Troupsburg Central School.



A lover of antique tractors, Loren had a vast collection of model tractors as well as several full size tractors which he had restored. He cherished the time spent with family and friends, be it at his retreat "Up on the Hill" or attending his grandchildren's' various activities.



Loren is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janice Hayes; his children and their spouses, Jason and Kristine Hayes, Amy and Jason Landman, Laura and Mark Eckler, Stacey and Tim Ribble and Mark Robbins; his grandchildren, Taryn, Allyson, Cooper and Jackson Hayes, Isabel and Zachary Landman and Michael and Rachael Eckler; grand nephews, Adam and Ryan Douglas; his sisters-in-law, Sharon Brewer, Sheila Leach and Charlotte Mihalakis; along with several nieces and nephews.



Loren was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Iona Hayes and by his sister, Ellen Hayes Robbins.



Friends and family may call on Saturday, Aug. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the United Church of Jasper where a memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Brian Diffenbacher officiating.



Memorial contributions in Loren's name may be made to the United Church of Jasper, c/o Sheila Leach, P.O. Box 21, Jasper, NY 14855.



Arrangements are under the care of the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Woodhull.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store