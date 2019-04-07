Home

Lorena Pearl Mullikin Obituary
AVOCA - Lorena Pearl Mullikin, 87, of 8336 Brasted Road, passed away Monday morning (April 1, 2019) surrounded by her family.

Born in Sayre, Pa. on Dec. 23, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Lorena (Smith) Adams. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one daughter, Debra (Mullikin) Warner; one grandson, Mark Saltsman; and three sisters, Edna (Adams) Alexander, June (Adams) Dusablon and Marcella (Adams) Leventovich.

Throughout the years, Lorena was employed at Westinghouse and Grants in Bath and Kanakadea Park in Hornell.

Her loving family includes her husband of 69 years, George H. Mullikin, who she married on Aug. 20, 1949; two sons, George (Elizabeth) Mullikin of Redwood, N.Y. and James (Anna) Mullikin of Bath; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; one brother, James (Sandy) Adams of Dansville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca is honored to serve the family of Lorena Pearl Mullikin.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life from 1-3 p.m. Saturday (April 13, 2019) at the Wallace Wesleyan Church Hall.

Online condolences or remembrances of Lorena are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019
