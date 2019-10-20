|
WAYLAND - Mahlon E. "Bud" Kintz, Jr., 77, of Rochester, N.Y., formerly of 9529 Route 21 South, Wayland, died Thursday morning (Oct. 17, 2019) at the Hildebrant Hospice Care Facility in Rochester, following a long illness.
Born in Rochester on Feb. 14, 1942, he was the son of Mahlon and Audrey (Hill) Kintz.
Bud grew up in Greece, N.Y. and had resided in the Wayland area for the past 22 years. He had been employed as an equipment operator at Eastman Kodak Corporation for 26 years, retiring in 1992. Bud enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting, camping and boating.
Surviving are two daughters, Bonnie Ann (Don) DeCarlo of Churchville, N.Y. and Sharon Ann Tucker of Rochester; three grandchildren, Andrew DeCarlo, Lexi (Jon Abrams) Tucker and Jack Tucker; two great-grandchildren, Hailey Abrams and Johanna Abrams.
At Mahlon's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
