Margaret “Peggy” Changose
Margaret "Peggy" Changose, 82, of Glendale, Arizona, passed on June 21, 2020 after a short illness.

She was born on April 30, 1938 to the late Ken and Mary (Cosgrove). She moved with her family to Phoenix in 1979.

Peggy was employed in the Treasury Department of the Salt River Project in Tempe, Arizona and retired in 1999. Peggy enjoyed playing bridge, traveling and RVing.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jack Changose; four children; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Nick Nicoloff; and several nieces and nephews.

At this time, memorial plans are pending.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
