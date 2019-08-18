Home

Margaret A. Freeland

Margaret A. Freeland Obituary
HORNELL - Margaret A. Freeland, 87, of Erie Avenue, passed away Friday evening (Aug. 16, 2019) at St. James Hospital in Hornell, in the presence of her loving son and very dear friends.

Calling hours are 4-6 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 22, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. Relatives and friends are invited to join her family at St. Ann's Church in Hornell where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Friday (Aug. 23, 2019).

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to the Hornell Area Humane Society.

A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of The Spectator.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019
