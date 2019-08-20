|
HORNELL - Margaret A. Freeland, 87, of Erie Avenue, passed away Friday evening (Aug. 16, 2019) at St. James Hospital in Hornell, in the presence of her loving son and very dear friends. For the past five years she bravely endured dialysis treatment at Elderwood and Fresenius Kidney Care.
Born in Hornell on June 7, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Harold "Granger" and Anna (Morey) Freeland. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her infant sister, Jean Freeland and her brother, Robert Freeland.
A lifelong resident of Hornell, Peg was a graduate of St. Ann's School and Hornell High School. She was originally employed by Steuben County before she began her long time and dedicated employment in the lab at St. James Hospital in Hornell; at one time serving as manager before she retired.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and was a communicant of St. Ann's Church in Hornell. Peg was an avid reader and loved animals, especially dogs and horses and throughout the years was a faithful supporter of the SPCA.
Her loving family includes her devoted and caring son, Kevin Freeland of Hornell; several nieces, nephews, cousins and Godchildren, including a special Goddaughter, Rosemary Schappelle; also very special friends, Christine and Larry Drumm of Almond and Tina and Bill Kuhn of Hornell; as well as other relatives, friends and neighbors.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell
Calling hours are 4-6 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 22, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. Relatives and friends are invited to join her family at St. Ann's Church, 31 Erie Ave., Hornell where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Friday (Aug. 23, 2019). Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont..
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843. Envelopes for memorial contributions will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences or remembrances of Margaret
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Elderwood and Fresenius Kidney Care for the wonderful care they gave to Peg these past five years.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019