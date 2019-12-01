|
HORNELL - Marie E. Williams, 71, of Catherine Street, passed away Friday (Nov. 29, 2019) at her home.
Born in Hornell, Sept. 4, 1948, the daughter of Glenn and Ruth Mead Trowbridge, she was a graduate of Hornell High School, and had resided in Hornell most of her life. She had been employed as a day care worker at the Hornell Children's Home for several years.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers, William and Glenn Trowbridge.
She is survived by her husband, Clarence Williams of Hornell; three sons, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Williams of Tennessee, Jason Williams of Hornell and Mark Williams of Tennessee; one sister, Marylou Fuller of North Carolina, and her brother, Michael Trowbridge of North Carolina; six grandchildren, Zachary Williams, Brianna Williams, Lucas Williams, Damien Williams, Faith Williams and Angel Williams; and nieces and nephews.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown and Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
Honoring Marie's wishes, there will be no visiting hours or services. Burial will be in Bath National Cemetery.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019