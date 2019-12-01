Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie E. Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie E. Williams


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie E. Williams Obituary
HORNELL - Marie E. Williams, 71, of Catherine Street, passed away Friday (Nov. 29, 2019) at her home.

Born in Hornell, Sept. 4, 1948, the daughter of Glenn and Ruth Mead Trowbridge, she was a graduate of Hornell High School, and had resided in Hornell most of her life. She had been employed as a day care worker at the Hornell Children's Home for several years.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers, William and Glenn Trowbridge.

She is survived by her husband, Clarence Williams of Hornell; three sons, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Williams of Tennessee, Jason Williams of Hornell and Mark Williams of Tennessee; one sister, Marylou Fuller of North Carolina, and her brother, Michael Trowbridge of North Carolina; six grandchildren, Zachary Williams, Brianna Williams, Lucas Williams, Damien Williams, Faith Williams and Angel Williams; and nieces and nephews.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown and Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.

Honoring Marie's wishes, there will be no visiting hours or services. Burial will be in Bath National Cemetery.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -