Mary Ann Gray, 79, of Zephyrhills, Fla., died peacefully in her home on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1941 in Wellsville, N.Y. to George A. and Mary F. Gray. Mary Ann lived in Minnesota, Massachusetts and then again in New York before finally moving to Florida permanently after retirement. She raised three boys before adopting a daughter from New York's foster care system after more than a decade of hosting dozens of foster children in her home throughout the 1980's and 1990's.



Mary Ann traveled the United States in her formative years, competing in roller skating contests at several locations throughout the country. She graduated from Wellsville High (NY) School in 1958.



Anyone who knew Mary Ann understood she loved the games, puzzles, the American Flag, everything Red, White, and Blue, spending time outside and mostly baseball. In the mornings, she was known to read the entire newspaper and in the evenings turn on whatever baseball game she could find on television. A great day for Mary Ann was whenever there was a daytime game being broadcast followed by a night game in the evening.



Above all, she loved her four children, her brother and sisters and her grandchildren. Mary Ann is survived by her sons, Donald Margeson, Ronald Margeson, Joseph Barbarito and his wife Krystal, and her daughter, Anne Marie Barbarito. She is also survived by granddaughters Kim, Katie, Becky, and Kyla and grandson, Thomas. She had five great grandchildren who she adored.



There will be a memorial held at a later, yet to be determined date.

Arrangements by Hodges Family Funeral Home Zephyrhills, Fla.



