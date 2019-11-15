|
|
WHITESVILLE - Mary Ann Temple, 84, of 800 Kenyon Road, Whitesville, passed away on Nov. 13, 2019 at the Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wellsville. She was born in Coudersport, Pa., on Sept. 21, 1935 to the late Delbert and Alice (Perkins) Ellison. On Sept. 30, 1974, in Whitesville, she married Donald E. Temple, who survives.
Mary Ann, formerly of Stannards, was a longtime resident of Whitesville. She graduated from the Whitesville Central High School. She started her career at the First Trust Union Bank in 1963, retiring in 1993 as a loan officer. She enjoyed the years traveling with her husband while he worked as a welding inspector and spending winters in Florida.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Donald, are two sons, Bernhardt (Edie Jo) Seligman Jr, of Genesee, Pa. and Bradley (Julie) Seligman of Monroe, N.C.; a daughter, Rhonda (Peter) Seligman-Salchow of Sarasota, Fla.; one grandson, Aiden Seligman; two sisters, Nancy (Ed) Whitehead of Clermont, Fla. and Angela Dunbar of Genesee, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased in addition to her parents by her first husband, Bernhardt; and three brothers, Russ, Bob, and Jim Ellison.
Friends will be received at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, 34 West State St., Wellsville on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from noon-2 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Whitesville Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations in Mary Ann's name, may be left to the .
To leave an online condolence, please see www.embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 15, 2019