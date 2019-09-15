Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc. - Palmyra
123 West Main Street
Palmyra, NY 14522
(315) 597-2416
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary E. Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Blake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Blake Obituary
PALMYRA - Mary E. Blake died on Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) at the age of 96. Please join the family for a funeral service at noon on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra, 101 East Main St., Palmyra, N.Y. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 in Hillside Cemetery, Canisteo, N.Y.

Memorials may be directed to Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra.

Mary was predeceased by her first husband, John Patton Sr.; second husband, Louis Blake; son, John Patton Jr.; siblings and their spouses, Norma (Roy) Smith, Irene (Walter) Pryor, Mason (Jane), Richard, Fred (Joanne), Donald and Norman Campbell.

She is survived by her daughter, Roxanne (John) Dobson; brother, Thomas (Pat) Campbell; grandson, Chad (Laurie) Patton; great-grandchildren, Jonathon and Cameron Patton and Ethan Emery; great-great-granddaughters, Aria and Baylee; and many nieces and nephews.

Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now