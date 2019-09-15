|
|
PALMYRA - Mary E. Blake died on Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) at the age of 96. Please join the family for a funeral service at noon on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra, 101 East Main St., Palmyra, N.Y. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 in Hillside Cemetery, Canisteo, N.Y.
Memorials may be directed to Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra.
Mary was predeceased by her first husband, John Patton Sr.; second husband, Louis Blake; son, John Patton Jr.; siblings and their spouses, Norma (Roy) Smith, Irene (Walter) Pryor, Mason (Jane), Richard, Fred (Joanne), Donald and Norman Campbell.
She is survived by her daughter, Roxanne (John) Dobson; brother, Thomas (Pat) Campbell; grandson, Chad (Laurie) Patton; great-grandchildren, Jonathon and Cameron Patton and Ethan Emery; great-great-granddaughters, Aria and Baylee; and many nieces and nephews.
Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019