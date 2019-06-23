|
HORNELL - Mary Jo France, 67, of Maple City Drive, passed away Saturday (June 15, 2019) at Elderwood Nursing Home in North Hornell.
Born in Hornell, N.Y., Jan. 9, 1952, the daughter of Edward and Thelma (Cantrell) Dungan Jr., she was a lifelong area resident. She was retired from Alfred State College. Mary Jo loved the QVC Network, and loved to order as much as she could from there. She will also be remembered for her quick wit and funny sense of humor.
She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Larry Dungan; two sisters, Marilyn Mullen, and Betty Washburn.
She is survived by her two sons, Lenny (Nichole) France of Canisteo and Christopher France of Hornell; two sisters, Peggy DeMarco of Canandaigua and Barbara Haley of Hornell; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will observe a private family service.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 23, 2019