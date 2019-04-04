|
HORNELL - Mary Lou Tobin, 91, formerly of The Woodlands (Green Acres Mobile Home Park), passed away, in the presence of her loving family, early Wednesday morning (April 3, 2019) at Elderwood at Hornell.
Born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 21, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Genevieve (Reagan) Quartz. On July 30, 1966 she was married at the former St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Hornell to John F. "Jack" Tobin, who predeceased her on April 4, 2007, after 41 years of marriage. Besides her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by her sister, Jean Pollinger; her brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Catherine Quartz and her step-brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Carolyn Quinlan.
A resident of Hornell since 1932, Mary Lou was a graduate of St. Ann's School and Hornell High School and before she retired, she was employed for 22 years in the Trust Department of Steuben Trust Company in Hornell.
Mary Lou enjoyed spending time growing flowers and vegetables, crocheting, knitting, sewing and doing crafts; she will be remembered for the beautiful Christmas elves and Nativity scenes that she shared with her family. Throughout the years she and her husband, Jack, would spend the winter months in Myrtle Beach, S.C. and they made a once in a life time trip to Alaska.
She was a communicant of the former St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Hornell and was presently a communicant of St. Ann's Church of Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Hornell.
Her loving family includes one step-son, James (Virginia) Tobin of Dansville; one step-daughter, Mary E. Tobin of Hornell; one step-grand-daughter, Kathleen (Cory) Neary of Chili, N.Y.; one step great-grandson, Hudson Neary; also her brother-in-law, Richard Pollinger of Hornell and a sister-in-law, Mary Margaret Vet of Jamestown, N.Y.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell is honored to serve the family of Mary Lou Tobin.
Calling hours are 6-8 p.m. today (April 5, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. Relatives and friends are invited to join her family at St. Ann's Church in Hornell where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday (April 6, 2019). Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Ann's Cemetery in Hornell.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to the Activities Fund of Elderwood at Hornell, 1 Bethesda Drive, Hornell, N.Y. 14843 or to Steuben County Rural Ministry, in care of Turning Point, 20 Elm St., Hornell, N.Y. 14843. Envelopes for memorial contributions will be available at the funeral home.
Her family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Elderwood at Hornell for the kind and compassionate care that she received.
Online condolences or remembrances of Mary Lou are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019