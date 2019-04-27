Home

Mary Lou Vannicola Obituary
HORNELL - Mary Lou Vannicola, 78, of Crittenden Road, passed away Wednesday (April 24, 2019) in Elderwood At Hornell.

Born in Windham, Pa., March 16, 1941, a daughter of John B. and Helen C. (Morse) Nye, she had resided in Hornell for the past several years.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Harry Vannicola on Feb. 1, 2019; a son, Donald Seamon on Nov. 26, 2006; as well as several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her sons, Leo Seamon Jr. of Arkport, Louis (Sheri Mastin) Seamon of Hornell and Robert Seamon; one brother, Buster Nye of Nichols; a sister, Kate Slater; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.

Honoring Mary Lou's wishes, there will be no prior calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Monday (April 29, 2019) at 11 a.m. at the Arkport Cemetery.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 27, 2019
