Matthew B. Ladd, 25, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Rochester.
Matt was a 2011 graduate from Wayland-Cohocton Central School, where he was known for his wit and unique sense of humor. Recently, Matt was employed at Pactiv in Canandaigua.
Matt is predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Deborah Haynoski; his paternal grandfather, Jack Ladd; a grandfather, Joseph Rosenthal; and a step-brother, Eric Saurini Jr.
Matt is survived by his mother and step-father, Melissa and Eric Saurini; his father and step-mother, Brett and Karen Ladd; his siblings, Joshua, Nicholas, Autumn, Kyle, Michael, Sheere, and Hannah; his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Judy Haynoski and his paternal grandmother, Marjorie Ladd; a grandmother, Beverly Rosenthal; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Chamberlin-Baird Funeral Home, 73 Main St., Dansville, N.Y. 14437.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a memorial contribution to the Ronald McDonald House, 333 Westmoreland Drive, Rochester, N.Y. 14620.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 18, 2019