HORNELL/ADRIAN, N.Y. - Max D. Sanford, 83, of 7563 Airport Road, Hornell, died early Saturday morning (Sept. 7, 2019) at Hornell Gardens, following a brief illness.
Born in Hornell on Oct. 18, 1935, he was the son of Bert and Fannie (Connor) Sanford.
Max grew up in Adrian and attended Canisteo Central School. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving his country during the Korean Conflict.
He resided in Florida for about 10 years, returning to the Adrian area nearly 40 years ago. He lived in Canisteo for about four years before moving to Hornell eight months ago.
For most of his life, Max was employed as a carpenter, working for the local Carpenter's Union. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting and trout fishing, He also enjoyed collecting and working on antique tractors and, throughout the years, owned several tractors.
In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Sanford, along with several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are two sons, Mickey Sanford of Florida and David (Nickie Woodard) Sanford of Hornell; his daughter, Gail Peters of Rochester; several grandchildren, brothers and sisters.
At Max's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with final interment at the Bath National Cemetery, Bath, N.Y.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY.
Max's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Bath VA Medical Center Activities Fund, 76 Veterans Ave., Bath, N.Y. 14810.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019