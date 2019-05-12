|
IRONDEQUOIT/CANISTEO - Michael P. "Mike" Gorman, 78, of Eaton Road, Irondequoit, formerly of Canisteo, passed away unexpectedly Friday (May 3, 2019) at his home of natural causes.
Mike was born Sept. 30, 1940 in Corning to the late Frederick and Lucille (Ohms) Gorman. He was also predeceased by a brother, John Gorman.
Mike was a graduate of St. Patrick's Catholic School and Corning Free Academy in Corning. He received both his Bachelor of Arts and Master's degrees in teaching from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. He also earned a Master's degree in Human Resources from RIT in Rochester. Mike had taught history for 23 years at Canisteo Central School from 1965-78, retiring in 1978.
In his younger years Mike achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He was an accomplished chess player and participated in Chess Clubs in Hornell and Rochester and was willing to play a friendly game with anyone who would like to challenge him. He was a communicant of the former St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Canisteo as well as St. Kateri's in Rochester.
Mike is survived by a son, Christopher (Susan) Gorman of Hornell; three daughters, Barbara (Michael) Jones of Dansville, Julia (Chris) Foures of Ashville, N.C. and Theresa (Paul) Walsh of Berlin, Germany; four grandchildren, Caitlin and Travis Jones, Zackery and Samuel Gorman. He is also survived by a sister, Carol (William) Hogan of Ashburn, Va.; and half-sister, Jennifer Gorman-Wright.
There will be no prior calling hours. Family and friends are invited to a Mass and Christian Burial Monday (May 13, 2019) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 155 State St., Corning, N.Y. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Corning.
Memorial contributions in Mike's name in lieu of flowers may be made to the Rochester Chess Club, 221 Norris Drive, Rochester, N.Y. 14610.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 12, 2019