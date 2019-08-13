|
|
ARKPORT - Myron "Bud" H. Rider Jr., 70, of State Rt. 21, passed away early Monday morning (August 12, 2019) at St. James Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Hornell, NY on September 18, 1948, a son of Myron H. and Nellie (Sprague) Rider Sr., he had resided in the Arkport area his whole life. Bud was a graduate of the Arkport Central School District, Class of 1968. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing and bowling. On July 12, 1969 Bud married the former Julia Harrison, who survives. Bud and Julia enjoyed relaxing weekends touring on the Harley. He loved to watch his kids and grandchildren's sports games. He was a coach for Cinderella softball for 11 years. For 40 years he worked part time, side by side with his father on the family farm. He was employed by Kraft General Food for 33 years before his retirement.
He was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Bernard Rider, and a sister-in-law, Beverly Rider.
He is survived by his wife, Julia; three daughters, Tina Marie Rider of Galeton, Pa., Desirae Lynn (Thomas) Hedges of Arkport, NY and Cori Ann (Dennis) Woodworth of Avon, NY; one son, Myron H. Rider III; three sisters, Carol Pappas of Corning, NY, Gloria (Doug) Pierce of Williamson, NY and Nancy (Gary) Wood of Massiloon, Ohio; three brothers, Roger (Ruthella) Rider of Claremore, Oklahoma, Joe (Helen) Rider of Poughkeepsie, NY and Jimmie Rider of Holland, NY; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director.
The family will be present on Friday (August 16, 2019) from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the Bender - Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St, Hornell. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Patrick Harrison and Pastor Phillip Jones officiating. Burial will be in Fremont Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Vincent House in Wayland or to the Fremont Fire and Ambulance Corps.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019