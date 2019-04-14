HORNELL/SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Nancy A. Fitzgerald, 81, of Maple Downs Apartments, Fayettville, N.Y., formerly of Hornell, died Friday afternoon (April 12, 2019) at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, following a brief illness.



Born in Hornell on Oct. 3, 1937, she was the daughter of Maurice and Helen (Flannery) FitzGerald.



Nancy spent her early years in Hornell, moving to the Syracuse, N.Y. area during her teenage years. She was a graduate of Solvay High School.



While living in Hornell, she was a communicant of St. Ann's Church. While living in the Syracuse area, she was a communicant of Holy Family Church of Camillus, N.Y.



In addition to her parents, Maurice and Helen, she was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.



Surviving are her brother, Robert (Beth) Fitzgerald of Camillus, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews, including Patrick (Danielle Kirkpatrick) Fitzgerald of Solvay, N.Y., James (Diana) Fitzgerald of Kirkville, N.Y. and Mark (Vicki) Fitzgerald of Dryden, N.Y.; along with several grand-nieces and grand-nephews.



At Nancy's request there will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at St. Ann's Church. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



Nancy's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the Central New York SPCA, 878 East Molloy Road, Syracuse, NY 13211.



To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019