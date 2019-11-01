Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hindle Funeral Home
271 Main Street
Dansville, NY 14437
585-335-5670
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Edward Meskill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Edward Meskill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Edward Meskill Obituary
CANASERAGA/NUNDA - Paul Edward Meskill, 90, passed away early Wednesday evening (Oct. 30, 2019) at the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mt. Morris.

He was born in Rochester on May 17, 1929 a son of the late Walter and Regina (Donahue) Meskill. He was also predeceased by his wife, Evelyn Young Meskill; a sister, Marion Fagan; and a brother, Norman Meskill.

He was a US Army Korea veteran. Paul was self-employed manufacturing engineer and a communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Canaseraga.

He is survived by a sister, Juliann "Julie" (Dave) Ras of Canaseraga; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Young; a brother-in-law, Jack Fagan; many nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews; two great friends, Dave Tuwig and Pete Maxxon.

A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be Celebrated at St. Mary's Church in Canaseraga on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Canaseraga. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com. Ref. Hindle Funeral Home, Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville.

In lieu of flowers please make memorials to St. Mary's Church.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hindle Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -