CANASERAGA/NUNDA - Paul Edward Meskill, 90, passed away early Wednesday evening (Oct. 30, 2019) at the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mt. Morris.
He was born in Rochester on May 17, 1929 a son of the late Walter and Regina (Donahue) Meskill. He was also predeceased by his wife, Evelyn Young Meskill; a sister, Marion Fagan; and a brother, Norman Meskill.
He was a US Army Korea veteran. Paul was self-employed manufacturing engineer and a communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Canaseraga.
He is survived by a sister, Juliann "Julie" (Dave) Ras of Canaseraga; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Young; a brother-in-law, Jack Fagan; many nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews; two great friends, Dave Tuwig and Pete Maxxon.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be Celebrated at St. Mary's Church in Canaseraga on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Canaseraga. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com. Ref. Hindle Funeral Home, Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to St. Mary's Church.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019