SKANEATELES/JASPER, N.Y. - Pauline Mayo Gottschalk, 82, of Skaneateles, N.Y. and formerly of Jasper, went home to her Lord and Savior from her home in Skaneateles early Saturday morning (Sept. 14, 2019).
Pauline was born on Dec. 26, 1936 in Woodhull, a daughter of the late T. Wayne and Ethel A. Drake Mayo. She was a graduate of Jasper Central School and later the Hornell Business School. She was employed by the Metropolitan Insurance Company and the Corning Leader.
On Feb. 1, 1964, Pauline married Raymond H. Gottschalk. Ray preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 2008.
Pauline was a homemaker and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a woman of strong faith and lived her life following the teachings of her Lord. She and Ray were long time members of the Woodhull Community Church. Pauline was an avid reader and letter-writer, a talented cake decorator, and a dedicated family historian.
Pauline is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dori and Bill Gottschalk-Fielding of Marcellus, N.Y.; her granddaughter, Tasha Gottschalk-Fielding of Marcellus; her granddaughter, Alisha Gottschalk-Fielding of Skaneateles; her brother and sister-in-law, Deo and Ruth Mayo of Canisteo; her sister, Norma Misewicz of Cottonwood, Ariz.; her sister-in-law, Betty Mayo of Oldsmar, Fla.; her sister-in-law, Joan Jacobs of Painted Post, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Besides her husband Ray, Pauline was predeceased by her siblings, Richard Daran Mayo, Harvey Mayo, Harley Mayo, David Mayo, Ruth Darmstadt, and Alberta Mayo.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 9-11 a.m. at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St., Woodhull, N.Y. Funeral services will be conducted there following visitation at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brian Diffenbacher and Rev. Bill Gottschalk-Fielding officiating.
Memorial gifts may be made to: The Woodhull Community Church, P.O. Box 242, Woodhull, N.Y. 14898-0242 and Rescue Mission Alliance, 155 Gifford St., Syracuse, N.Y. 13202.
Pauline will be laid to rest next to Ray in Woodhull Cemetery.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019