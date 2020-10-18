1/
Pearl G. Hettinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEST ALMOND - Pearl G. Hettinger, 88, formerly of Karr Valley Road, passed away peacefully on Monday (Oct. 12, 2020) at Absolut Nursing Home in Houghton.

She was born in Buffalo, NY on Nov. 6, 1931, the daughter of Charles Brandel and Annie Forbes Brandel. On Dec. 2, 1950 she married Clarence "Clancy" J. Hettinger and was predeceased by him on Jan. 9, 2012. Pearl enjoyed sewing and gardening, and going to church. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Angelica, and was retired from Allegany County where she was a secretary for the Probation Department.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Clarence J. Hettinger, and her all her siblings.

Pearl is survived by her sons, Mitchell (Winnie) Hettinger of Belfast, and Glenn Hettinger of Niagara-Wheatfield; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service was held on Friday (Oct. 16, 2020) at Until the Day Dawn Cemetery with Pastor David Ford officiating.

To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.

Funeral arrangements are with the Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Angelica.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be considered to the First Baptist Church of Angelica.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved